Christian Walker brings a two-game homer streak into the Arizona Diamondbacks' (25-19) game against the Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday, at PNC Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (6-1) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (2-3) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (6-1, 2.35 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (2-3, 5.14 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (2-3 with a 5.14 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.

Oviedo is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Oviedo will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per outing).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (6-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 7 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.35 ERA this season with 11 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.3 walks per nine across nine games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old's 2.35 ERA ranks eighth, .855 WHIP ranks third, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.