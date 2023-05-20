Saturday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20) matching up at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

The probable pitchers are Mitch Keller (5-1) for the Pirates and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) for the Diamondbacks.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

This season, the Pirates have won eight out of the 11 games, or 72.7%, in which they've been favored.

Pittsburgh has a record of 6-3, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Pittsburgh has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 197 (4.5 per game).

The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.67).

Pirates Schedule