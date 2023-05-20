Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20) matching up at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.
The probable pitchers are Mitch Keller (5-1) for the Pirates and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) for the Diamondbacks.
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 3.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|How to Watch Pirates vs Diamondbacks
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Odds
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.
- This season, the Pirates have won eight out of the 11 games, or 72.7%, in which they've been favored.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 6-3, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 197 (4.5 per game).
- The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.67).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|@ Orioles
|L 2-0
|Roansy Contreras vs Tyler Wells
|May 14
|@ Orioles
|W 4-0
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Gibson
|May 16
|@ Tigers
|L 4-0
|Luis Ortiz vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 17
|@ Tigers
|W 8-0
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 19
|Diamondbacks
|W 13-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Zac Gallen
|May 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 21
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Merrill Kelly
|May 22
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Dane Dunning
|May 23
|Rangers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 24
|Rangers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Martín Pérez
|May 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Mitch Keller vs George Kirby
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.