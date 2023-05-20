Pirates vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.
The Diamondbacks have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Pirates (-135). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- The Pirates have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have won 72.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (8-3).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Pittsburgh has gone 7-3 (70%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Pirates' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- Pittsburgh has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 44 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-22-1).
- The Pirates have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they covered.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-9
|13-11
|11-8
|13-12
|16-16
|8-4
