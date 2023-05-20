Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Pirates (-135). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won 72.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (8-3).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Pittsburgh has gone 7-3 (70%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Pirates' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Pittsburgh has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 44 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-22-1).

The Pirates have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they covered.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-9 13-11 11-8 13-12 16-16 8-4

