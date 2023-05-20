Mitch Keller and Brandon Pfaadt will start for their respective teams when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Saturday at PNC Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates average one home run per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 42 total home runs.

Pittsburgh's .405 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).

Pittsburgh ranks 16th in runs scored with 197 (4.5 per game).

The Pirates are 12th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Pirates strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has a 3.67 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.320).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Keller (5-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.38 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Keller is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Keller is seeking his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers L 4-0 Away Luis Ortiz Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 13-3 Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Mitch Keller Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Roansy Contreras Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers - Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers - Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners - Away Mitch Keller George Kirby

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.