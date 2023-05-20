Bryan Reynolds will lead the charge for the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) on Saturday, May 20, when they battle Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20) at PNC Park at 4:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favorites in 11 games this season and won eight (72.7%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Pirates have a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 6-6 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Duane Underwood Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

