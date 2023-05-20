Christian Walker and Bryan Reynolds are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off at PNC Park on Saturday (beginning at 4:05 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Keller Stats

Mitch Keller (5-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 10th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Keller has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.38), 18th in WHIP (1.041), and fifth in K/9 (11.0).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles May. 14 7.0 4 0 0 13 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 9.0 4 0 0 8 1 at Rays May. 3 5.0 5 5 1 8 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 6.0 5 2 2 10 1 vs. Reds Apr. 21 6.0 4 2 2 5 1

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 48 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .294/.337/.509 slash line on the year.

Reynolds has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 at Tigers May. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Tigers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 35 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .267/.369/.466 on the season.

McCutchen brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Tigers May. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Tigers May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Walker has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI (41 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .263/.326/.526 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Giants May. 14 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 46 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .309/.370/.544 so far this season.

Gurriel heads into this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics May. 15 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

