Sunday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on May 21.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (4-3) versus the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-4).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have come away with 15 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 12 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (200 total, 4.4 per game).

The Pirates have the sixth-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule