Pirates vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at PNC Park against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
The Pirates are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (-135). The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-3.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The last 10 Pirates games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
Read More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (46.9%) in those games.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 12-12, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 21 of 45 chances this season.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-10
|13-11
|11-9
|13-12
|16-17
|8-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.