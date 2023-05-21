Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 42 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .245 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 200 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.310 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Roansy Contreras (3-4) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, May 13, when he threw seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Contreras has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers L 4-0 Away Luis Ortiz Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 13-3 Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Mitch Keller Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Roansy Contreras Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers - Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers - Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners - Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners - Away Roansy Contreras Luis Castillo

