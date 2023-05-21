How to Watch the Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 42 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates' .245 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 200 (4.4 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.310 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Roansy Contreras (3-4) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, May 13, when he threw seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Contreras has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-0
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Gibson
|5/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-0
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/17/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-0
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 13-3
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Zac Gallen
|5/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Merrill Kelly
|5/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Dane Dunning
|5/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|George Kirby
|5/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Luis Castillo
