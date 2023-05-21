In the series rubber match on Sunday, May 21, Merrill Kelly will take the hill for the Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20) as they square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21), who will counter with Roansy Contreras. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Diamondbacks are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+105). The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (4-3, 3.27 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.40 ERA)

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 11 out of the 19 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 11-7 (61.1%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 13-15 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Duane Underwood Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Chris Owings 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

