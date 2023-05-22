Pirates vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (29-17) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) at PNC Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on May 22.
The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (4-0) against the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (0-2).
Pirates vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Pirates vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 7, Pirates 6.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Pirates Player Props
|Rangers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Pirates Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-4.
- When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
- The Pirates have won in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Pittsburgh has won 12 of 24 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (203 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Pirates have the seventh-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|@ Tigers
|L 4-0
|Luis Ortiz vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 17
|@ Tigers
|W 8-0
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 19
|Diamondbacks
|W 13-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Zac Gallen
|May 20
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Mitch Keller vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 21
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-3
|Roansy Contreras vs Merrill Kelly
|May 22
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Dane Dunning
|May 23
|Rangers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 24
|Rangers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Martín Pérez
|May 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Mitch Keller vs George Kirby
|May 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Luis Castillo
|May 28
|@ Mariners
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Marco Gonzales
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.