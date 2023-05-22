Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (29-17) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) at PNC Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on May 22.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (4-0) against the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (0-2).

Pirates vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have won in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 12 of 24 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (203 total, 4.4 per game).

The Pirates have the seventh-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule