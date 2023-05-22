The Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Rangers have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 10-12 in those contests.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of its 46 opportunities.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 13-11 11-10 13-12 16-18 8-4

