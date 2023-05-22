How to Watch the Pirates vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to get the better of Luis Ortiz, the Pittsburgh Pirates' named starter, on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 42 home runs.
- Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates' .243 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored 203 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.315 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ortiz will take to the mound for the Pirates, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw three innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Detroit Tigers.
- Ortiz has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4 innings per appearance.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-0
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/17/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-0
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 13-3
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Zac Gallen
|5/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-3
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Merrill Kelly
|5/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Dane Dunning
|5/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|George Kirby
|5/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Luis Castillo
|5/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Marco Gonzales
