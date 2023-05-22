When the Texas Rangers (29-17) and Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) match up at PNC Park on Monday, May 22, Dane Dunning will get the nod for the Rangers, while the Pirates will send Luis Ortiz to the hill. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rangers (-135). The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (4-0, 1.69 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (0-2, 5.63 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 24 times and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 14-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Pirates have won in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won 12 of 24 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+200) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+165) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +800 - 4th

