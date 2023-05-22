Bookmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Texas Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 48 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 12 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .282/.328/.488 slash line on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 at Tigers May. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Tigers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has five doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 19 RBI (36 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .261/.364/.449 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Tigers May. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Tigers May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Dunning Stats

Dane Dunning (4-0) will take the mound for the Rangers, his fourth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 1 at Angels May. 5 5.0 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 3.1 3 2 2 1 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1.2 1 2 2 1 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 24 walks and 38 RBI (57 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .305/.383/.492 slash line so far this year.

Semien will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 21 2-for-3 2 0 3 3 0 vs. Rockies May. 20 3-for-5 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 43 hits with six doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .256/.326/.542 slash line so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 20 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 17 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

