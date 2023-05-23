The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges has three doubles and seven walks while hitting .158.
  • Hedges has had a base hit in 11 of 26 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his 26 games this year.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in five games this year (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 26 games (19.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.208 AVG .094
.240 OBP .216
.250 SLG .125
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 3
8/0 K/BB 8/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
12 GP 14
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 48 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.83), eighth in WHIP (.994), and 29th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
