The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has three doubles and seven walks while hitting .158.

Hedges has had a base hit in 11 of 26 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his 26 games this year.

Hedges has driven in a run in five games this year (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 26 games (19.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .208 AVG .094 .240 OBP .216 .250 SLG .125 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 14 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

