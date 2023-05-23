Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Rangers Player Props
|Pirates vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Rangers Prediction
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has three doubles and seven walks while hitting .158.
- Hedges has had a base hit in 11 of 26 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 26 games this year.
- Hedges has driven in a run in five games this year (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 26 games (19.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.094
|.240
|OBP
|.216
|.250
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 48 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.83), eighth in WHIP (.994), and 29th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.