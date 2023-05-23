Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .489, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 33rd in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 77.8% of his 45 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 42.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|14 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (87.5%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 48 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.83), eighth in WHIP (.994), and 29th in K/9 (9.1).
