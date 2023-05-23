The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .489, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 77.8% of his 45 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 42.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 21 GP 24 14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (87.5%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings