Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

Santana has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.5% of those games.

He has homered in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this year (36.4%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31.8% of his games this year (14 of 44), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 22 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (27.3%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (45.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings