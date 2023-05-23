Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Santana has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.5% of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16 games this year (36.4%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 31.8% of his games this year (14 of 44), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.206 AVG .286
.296 OBP .373
.317 SLG .444
5 XBH 8
1 HR 1
6 RBI 14
14/8 K/BB 12/10
3 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 22
13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (27.3%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (45.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 48 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Eovaldi (5-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.83 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 13th, .994 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.