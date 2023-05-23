The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .233.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 125th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 54th in slugging.

In 53.8% of his games this season (21 of 39), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 35.9% of his games this year (14 of 39), with two or more RBI four times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .208 AVG .250 .338 OBP .367 .434 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 18 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings