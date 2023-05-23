On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .254 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Bae will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.
  • Bae has picked up a hit in 22 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In 39 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • Bae has had at least one RBI in 17.9% of his games this year (seven of 39), with more than one RBI four times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.4%.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.233 AVG .245
.283 OBP .310
.349 SLG .321
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
5 RBI 4
14/3 K/BB 11/4
7 SB 7
Home Away
17 GP 22
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Eovaldi (5-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.83), eighth in WHIP (.994), and 29th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
