The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rangers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .236 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 15 walks.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in one of 44 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (20.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (9.1%).

In 43.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 23 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

