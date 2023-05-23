Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rangers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .236 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 15 walks.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 44 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (20.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (9.1%).
- In 43.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.83), eighth in WHIP (.994), and 29th in K/9 (9.1).
