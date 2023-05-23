Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers meet Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at PNC Park.

The Rangers have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+135). The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Pirates vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 8 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their foes are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (47.1%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 5-5 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 23 of its 47 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-11 13-11 11-10 14-12 17-18 8-4

