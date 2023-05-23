How to Watch the Pirates vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Tuesday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to step up at the plate.
Pirates vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.
- Pittsburgh is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- The Pirates' .245 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 209 (4.4 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.309 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rich Hill (4-3) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing one hit.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Hill has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-0
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 13-3
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Zac Gallen
|5/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-3
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Merrill Kelly
|5/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Dane Dunning
|5/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|George Kirby
|5/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Luis Castillo
|5/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Marco Gonzales
|5/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Anthony DeSclafani
