The Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Tuesday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to step up at the plate.

Pirates vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.

Pittsburgh is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Pirates' .245 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 209 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.309 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Rich Hill (4-3) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing one hit.

In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Hill has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 13-3 Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Mitch Keller Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Home Roansy Contreras Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers W 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers - Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers - Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners - Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners - Away Roansy Contreras Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants - Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani

