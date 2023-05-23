When the Texas Rangers (29-18) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) square of at PNC Park on Tuesday, May 23, Nathan Eovaldi will get the call for the Rangers, while the Pirates will send Rich Hill to the mound. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+135). An 8-run over/under is set for this game.

Pirates vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (5-2, 2.83 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-3, 3.99 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Pirates and Rangers matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (+135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $23.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Andrew McCutchen get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 16 (64%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a 13-3 record (winning 81.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Pirates have come away with 16 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 5-5 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Pirates vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Pirates, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.