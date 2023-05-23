Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano and his .586 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Rangers.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is hitting .264 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
- Marcano has had a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (11.5%).
- He has homered in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (19.2%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.296
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.333
|.444
|SLG
|.318
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Rangers surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 13th, .994 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 29th.
