Andrew McCutchen and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Rangers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 40 hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 60th in slugging.

McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has driven in a run in 13 games this season (31.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 22 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings