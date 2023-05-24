Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Rangers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Rangers Player Props
|Pirates vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 40 hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 60th in slugging.
- McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in 13 games this season (31.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (18.2%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Perez (5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.520 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.