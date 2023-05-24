Austin Hedges -- hitting .161 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges has three doubles and seven walks while batting .154.
  • Hedges has had a base hit in 11 of 27 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his 27 games this year.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five games this season (18.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.208 AVG .094
.240 OBP .216
.250 SLG .125
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 3
8/0 K/BB 8/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
13 GP 14
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 48 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Perez (5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.01), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 57th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers.
