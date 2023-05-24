Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 51 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .489.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- In 78.3% of his games this season (36 of 46), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (23.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven home a run in 17 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (87.5%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.01), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 57th in K/9 (6.9) among pitchers who qualify.
