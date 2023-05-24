The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 51 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .489.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

In 78.3% of his games this season (36 of 46), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (23.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven home a run in 17 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 22 GP 24 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (87.5%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

