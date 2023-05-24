On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Santana has 14 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .233.

Santana has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 45 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.

In 45 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Santana has driven in a run in 16 games this year (35.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (31.1%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 22 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (27.3%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (45.5%)

