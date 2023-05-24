Connor Joe -- .192 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .262 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 51.2% of his 41 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has driven in a run in 12 games this year (29.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.6%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .261 AVG .283 .393 OBP .358 .500 SLG .567 7 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 15/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 21 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

