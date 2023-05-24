After batting .321 with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is batting .317 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Delay has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (11 of 19), with more than one hit five times (26.3%).

He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (26.3%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 19 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .346 AVG .375 .414 OBP .407 .385 SLG .708 1 XBH 5 0 HR 1 4 RBI 4 4/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 9 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings