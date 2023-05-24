After batting .321 with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is batting .317 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
  • Delay has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (11 of 19), with more than one hit five times (26.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (26.3%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 19 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
.346 AVG .375
.414 OBP .407
.385 SLG .708
1 XBH 5
0 HR 1
4 RBI 4
4/3 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 9
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 48 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Rangers will send Perez (5-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.01), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 57th in K/9 (6.9).
