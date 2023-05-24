The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae and his .441 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .264 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Bae will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last outings.
  • Bae has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 40 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.
  • In 40 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (17.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (10.0%).
  • In 35.0% of his games this season (14 of 40), he has scored, and in six of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.233 AVG .245
.283 OBP .310
.349 SLG .321
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
5 RBI 4
14/3 K/BB 11/4
7 SB 7
Home Away
18 GP 22
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 48 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.01), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 57th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
