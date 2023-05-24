The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .232 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 15 walks.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this year (62.2%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (26.7%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (20.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (8.9%).

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (42.2%), including five games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 23 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

