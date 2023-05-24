Pirates vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will see Johan Oviedo on the hill for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
The Rangers have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+105). The total is 9 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pirates vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-125
|+105
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their foes are 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have come away with 16 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh is 14-16 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 23 of its 48 games with a total this season.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-12
|13-11
|11-10
|14-13
|17-19
|8-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.