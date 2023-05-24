Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will see Johan Oviedo on the hill for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+105). The total is 9 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their foes are 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 16 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh is 14-16 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 23 of its 48 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-12 13-11 11-10 14-13 17-19 8-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.