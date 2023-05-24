Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will look to do damage against Johan Oviedo when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.

Fueled by 146 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 16th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 17th in the majors with 210 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Pirates rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.307 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Oviedo (3-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.

Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 13-3 Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Mitch Keller Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Home Roansy Contreras Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers W 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers L 6-1 Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers - Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners - Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners - Away Roansy Contreras Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants - Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani 5/30/2023 Giants - Away Johan Oviedo Logan Webb

