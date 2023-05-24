How to Watch the Pirates vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will look to do damage against Johan Oviedo when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.
- Fueled by 146 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 16th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh ranks 17th in the majors with 210 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.307 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Oviedo (3-3) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.
- Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 13-3
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Zac Gallen
|5/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-3
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Merrill Kelly
|5/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Dane Dunning
|5/23/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|George Kirby
|5/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Luis Castillo
|5/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Marco Gonzales
|5/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Logan Webb
