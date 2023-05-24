Marcus Semien will lead the way for the Texas Rangers (30-18) on Wednesday, May 24, when they match up with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23) at PNC Park at 12:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Pirates have +105 odds to play spoiler. Texas is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (5-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-3, 4.69 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Rangers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rangers have a 17-8 record (winning 68% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (45.7%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 14-16 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Pirates, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.