The Texas Rangers (30-18) will look for another big outing from a slugger on a roll versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23) on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park. Josh Jung is riding a three-game homer streak.

The Rangers will look to Martin Perez (5-1) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (3-3).

Pirates vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (5-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-3, 4.69 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.

Oviedo is looking to record his fifth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Oviedo will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

The Rangers' Perez (5-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in seven innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across nine games.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Perez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.01), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 57th in K/9 (6.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

