The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro and his .588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .255 with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 50.0% of his 40 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has homered (12.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Castro has driven home a run in eight games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in nine games this season (22.5%), including five multi-run games (12.5%).

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .262 AVG .255 .418 OBP .317 .452 SLG .418 4 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 7 12/10 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 19 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (57.9%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (21.1%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (21.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings