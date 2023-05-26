The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 40 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 43 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 43), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.2% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 44.2% of his games this season (19 of 43), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 22 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

