Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Friday, Austin Hedges (.161 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .154 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Hedges has had a base hit in 11 of 27 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 27 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Hedges has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 27 games (18.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.094
|.240
|OBP
|.216
|.250
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.47 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Kirby (5-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.62), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 55th in K/9 (7.3).
