On Friday, Austin Hedges (.161 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .154 with three doubles and seven walks.

Hedges has had a base hit in 11 of 27 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 27 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Hedges has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 27 games (18.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .208 AVG .094 .240 OBP .216 .250 SLG .125 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 14 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

