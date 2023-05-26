Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 76.6% of his 47 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 36.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (19 of 47), with two or more runs five times (10.6%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (87.5%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
- Kirby (5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.62), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 55th in K/9 (7.3) among pitchers who qualify.
