Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Friday, Carlos Santana (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%), including nine multi-hit games (19.6%).
- In 46 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Santana has had an RBI in 16 games this year (34.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (32.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (27.3%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (45.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
- The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Kirby (5-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 2.62 ERA ranks 12th, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 55th.
