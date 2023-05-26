Connor Joe, with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe has 35 hits, which leads Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .265 with 18 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 71st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • In 52.4% of his 42 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (11.9%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this season (28.6%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 40.5% of his games this season (17 of 42), he has scored, and in six of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.261 AVG .283
.393 OBP .358
.500 SLG .567
7 XBH 10
2 HR 2
7 RBI 5
15/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 21
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.47 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Kirby (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.62 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 2.62 ERA ranks 12th, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.