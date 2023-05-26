Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .219 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 51.2% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.6% of them.
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (14.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Suwinski has driven in a run in 15 games this season (36.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.367
|.434
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.47 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 2.62 ERA ranks 12th, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
