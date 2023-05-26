Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .219 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 51.2% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.6% of them.

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (14.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Suwinski has driven in a run in 15 games this season (36.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .208 AVG .250 .338 OBP .367 .434 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 18 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings