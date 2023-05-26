The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)



Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .264 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Bae will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last outings.
  • Bae has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season (17.5%), Bae has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this year (35.0%), including six games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.233 AVG .245
.283 OBP .310
.349 SLG .321
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
5 RBI 4
14/3 K/BB 11/4
7 SB 7
Home Away
18 GP 22
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners will send Kirby (5-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.62), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 55th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
