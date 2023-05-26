Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 15 walks.

In 63.0% of his 46 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 46 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 19.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 41.3% of his games this year (19 of 46), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 23 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings