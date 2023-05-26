On Friday, May 26 at 10:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (26-24) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24) at T-Mobile Park. George Kirby will get the ball for the Mariners, while Mitch Keller will take the mound for the Pirates.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +130 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been listed at 7 runs.

Pirates vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (5-3, 2.62 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (5-1, 2.44 ERA)

Pirates vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 20, or 58.8%, of those games.

The Mariners have a record of 13-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (65% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (44.4%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+175) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+280) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

