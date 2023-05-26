Player prop bet odds for Ty France, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 14 walks and 28 RBI (51 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .282/.332/.481 slash line on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 40 hits with six doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .265/.363/.444 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

France Stats

France has 50 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .266/.344/.415 slash line so far this season.

France hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has collected 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.339/.534 so far this season.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Braves May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

