Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is hitting .253 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
- In 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%) Marcano has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (11.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (18.5%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.296
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.333
|.444
|SLG
|.318
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
- Kirby (5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.62), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 55th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
