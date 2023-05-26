Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is hitting .253 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

In 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%) Marcano has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (11.1%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (18.5%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .296 AVG .182 .345 OBP .333 .444 SLG .318 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 1 RBI 2 4/1 K/BB 3/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 14 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings