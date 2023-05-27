The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mariners.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .269 with 24 walks and 25 runs scored.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 61st in slugging.

McCutchen has had a hit in 28 of 44 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this season (14 of 44), with two or more RBI five times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 45.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 23 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (39.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings