The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mariners.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .269 with 24 walks and 25 runs scored.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 61st in slugging.
  • McCutchen has had a hit in 28 of 44 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this season (14 of 44), with two or more RBI five times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 45.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.292 AVG .226
.386 OBP .351
.500 SLG .484
4 XBH 8
3 HR 4
9 RBI 9
12/8 K/BB 15/12
3 SB 1
21 GP 23
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (39.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.62 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 41 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
